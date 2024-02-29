Lewis worth a deeper look by investors with a long-term view
The management has steered the business well in challenging times and has delivered good returns through share buybacks and dividends
On almost all historical valuation metrics Lewis shares appear to be trading at very cheap levels. The group’s shares trade on a single-digit historical p:e and a double-digit dividend yield. The share price is only half its most recently reported NAV.
These valuations make it difficult to ignore. And though the share price is trading substantially above what it fell to during the Covid pandemic in 2020, it is down almost 10% over the past year. All this should warrant a deeper look by investors, especially those with a long-term view who want to add good dividend-paying businesses at a decently discounted share price to their portfolio...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.