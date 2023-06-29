Greg Bortz: all the way up at a steady gallop
A winding course took the new CEO to the top at Grand Parade Investments
Greg Bortz now looms large at Grand Parade Investments (GPI), but he has been in the game from a very young age. When he was nine he was sneaking through a gap in the fence to get to the horseraces at Greyville in Durban. He could hear the commentator from his house on the Berea.
Bortz found a gap to leave South Africa with an accounting degree and get a job in London when it was a battle just to leave home. This was in the unsettled period of pre-liberation South Africa. He then found a gap to move to the US when his work permit caused him trouble in the UK. He found yet another gap to get a green card when he had no right to be in the US...
