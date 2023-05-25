Special Reports

Trade of the Month: Tourism makes CMH a better bet than Motus

CMH has a major car rental division — a clear profit driver for next summer and helped by the weak rand

25 May 2023 - 08:00 ANTHONY CLARK

Some softness is permeating the new and used vehicle sector as higher interest rates bite.

New car sales are expected to trim from 2022 levels, and used car prices are also weakening.  The silver lining is car rentals, as inbound tourism remains buoyant...

