The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
But things will get better for car buyers (after getting worse)
Technology is helping to turn the war against wildlife poaching
Doctors at Africa’s biggest hospital were left scrambling on Tuesday when they had to work without nurses, admin clerks or service staff. Find out how it played out at Chris Hani Baragwanath
NoViolet Bulawayo’s latest book, ‘Glory’, portrays Zimbabwe’s post-liberation tragedy in a satire inspired by George Orwell
Small cap counter Bowler Metcalf is probably one of the unrequited gems of the JSE.
Overlooked by many, given its R687m market cap, this counter listed in 1987 at the equivalent of 14c and has adapted and prospered for more than 50 years in the face of economic and political tribulations...
Bowler Metcalf: Resilient veteran of plastic gymnastics
Rumours of corporate interest swirl around adaptable 50-year-old company with solid asset value
