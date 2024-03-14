The JSE poultry sector is all a-flap these days
RCL Foods is to list Rainbow Chicken separately, and Quantum Foods has recorded outsized trading volumes and a 100% share price increase
14 March 2024 - 05:00
Is the local poultry sector — its prospects plucked lately by several unfavourable developments — the dripping roast that value investors so desperately crave? That’s difficult to say, but one thing is certain, the pecking order might be changing, with two major corporate actions under way.
Certainly, the latest bouts of corporate action might have punters looking past the pending Competition Commission’s insistence on a comprehensive product market inquiry and the ongoing challenges of cheap chicken imports, load-shedding and unreliable water supply...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.