Spur is cooking again
Turnover has increased despite challenges that include access to water and electricity, and the group wants to branch out in South Africa and beyond
14 March 2024 - 05:00
Spur Corp is finding flavour again.
Strong half-year results at the restaurant group show that its brands continue to resonate with customers looking for value — especially its core brand, which has gone through a refresh that has been in the wings for the past few years...
