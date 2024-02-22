TURNAROUNDS
Roux says rivals won’t eat Nampak’s lunch much longer
‘Take no prisoners’ CEO is a breath of fresh air, says shareholder activist after years of frustration
“A culture of arrogance endemic to the Nampak organisation and overheated margins” allowed competitors to eat up chunks of the beverage canning market, Nampak CEO Phil Roux told shareholders at the group’s recent AGM. He was responding to shareholder activist Chris Logan of Opportune Investments, who wanted to know what had created space for new entrants to the Bevcan and packaging markets, dominated by Nampak until as recently as 2018.
“Was Nampak charging customers too much? I can understand customers would want an alternative source of supply but other players are eating your lunch,” said Logan. Roux, who had been interim CEO between last May and August when he was appointed CEO, acknowledged that new players were “partially eating our lunch” but said they wouldn’t enjoy that luxury much longer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.