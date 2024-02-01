Fortress: Back on the dividend track
Income payouts will resume now that the company has finally collapsed its much-disliked A and B share structure. But how much share price upside is left?
01 February 2024 - 05:00
Long-suffering shareholders of Fortress Real Estate Investments, who have been deprived of dividends for several years, can finally look forward to some joy in their trading accounts.
Management confirmed last week that income payouts are likely to resume in March, when results for the six months to December are announced. Even better for dividend-hungry punters, management has kept its policy of paying out 100% of distributable earnings to shareholders, one of only a handful of property counters to do so...
