AGM bust-up rattles Trellidor
A woeful performance since listing in 2015 was the backdrop to a full-throttle blowout between outgoing chair Mark Olivier and activist investor Chris Logan
14 December 2023 - 05:00
Trellidor Holdings — which regards its security structures as “the ultimate crime barrier” — gave a good impression of locking out shareholders from its AGM last week. It involved a heated engagement with shareholder activist Chris Logan, chief investment officer of Opportune Investments, who warned that the company was on a path to destruction.
One issue was that Trellidor took a decision to call for votes on the various AGM resolutions ahead of the meeting. That effectively precluded shareholders from asking questions before voting on the resolutions...
