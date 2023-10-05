No quick fix for Ethos investors
Despite EPE Capital Partners’ stake in fast-growing fintech business Optasia, its shares remain stuck at a huge discount, attributable in large part to the Brait taint
05 October 2023 - 05:00
Anyone with the foolish notion of launching a listed investment holding company would have had their enthusiasm suitably tempered if they’d joined EPE Capital Partners’ (Ethos’s) investment call last week.
But first, it’s probably best to let the numbers for the year to end-June do the talking. Ethos reported NAV up 1% to R2.7bn, or 856c a share...
