Bespoke is best: enjoy the benefits of a tailored wealth strategy
Sanlam Private Wealth crafts custom portfolios that evolve with you, offering transparent asset ownership and the agility to adapt
High-net-worth investors have unique goals, challenges and ambitions and often require customised solutions to grow and preserve their wealth, now and for generations to come.
Sanlam Private Wealth will customise your investment portfolio as part of an overall wealth strategy designed to suit your needs, objectives and circumstances
These solutions go above and beyond conventional investment management — they could vary from personalised investment portfolio construction to intergenerational planning and cross-geographical tax structuring.
Sanlam Private Wealth works closely with its clients to craft integrated wealth strategies, including personalised investment portfolios, that are designed around their individual risk profiles and investment objectives.
The benefits of a bespoke investment portfolio
Whether you wish to grow and preserve your overall wealth, invest for retirement, safeguard your income after retirement, invest offshore or invest in a Shariah-compliant portfolio, Sanlam Private Wealth will customise your investment portfolio as part of an overall wealth strategy designed to suit your needs, objectives and circumstances.
WATCH | David Lerche, chief investment officer at Sanlam Private Wealth, explains the benefits of a customised investment portfolio.
How does a bespoke investment portfolio from Sanlam Private Wealth differ from a collective investment scheme, also known as a unit trust fund? The main benefits of the former include the following:
- Your portfolio is tailored around your unique circumstances, which guide both its initial creation and its continued management. In contrast, a unit trust is a pooled investment vehicle where investors buy units in a pool of assets managed by a fund manager.
- You have direct ownership of the assets in your portfolio; this allows for complete transparency and greater flexibility.
- You’ll enjoy personal service with direct access to the investment professional who buys and sells your assets and manages your investments on a day-to-day basis — you don’t have to deal with a private banker, relationship manager or call centre agent.
- You can choose the extent to which you wish to participate in the day-to-day management of your affairs.
- Whereas a unit trust tends to have rigid mandates that the fund manager must adhere to, portfolio managers are subject to fewer restrictions, which gives them the ability to invest in line with their best investment views.
Your customised portfolio could include a traditional investment strategy focused on equities, fixed income and cash, or a non-traditional approach incorporating hedge funds, private equity and private credit.
A holistic approach
Growing and preserving your wealth is about much more than investments, however.
As part of your integrated wealth strategy, Sanlam Private Wealth’s fiduciary and tax experts can assist you with setting up and managing local and offshore trusts, global tax structuring, estate planning and administrative tax compliance services. This holistic offering also includes specialised services such as equity-backed finance, stockbroking and derivatives.
• About the author: Reginald Labuschagne is head of product and strategy at Sanlam Private Wealth.
This article was sponsored by Sanlam Private Wealth.