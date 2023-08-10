Looking for value outside the tech frenzy
The gains in US equity markets this year are due mainly to a handful of tech stocks. But there’s a universe of far cheaper shares out there to pile into
It has been a less than glamorous year for value stocks across global markets, not just on the JSE. Tech valuations have outshone those of sturdier, duller counters. But it’s baffling, given that the cost of money in the US has surged from zero to its current 5.5%.
“If I said to you two years ago interest rates will go from zero to 5.5% in the US, I think everyone would have said the US stock market would go down a lot,” John Biccard, who manages Ninety One’s value fund, tells the FM. “All those tech shares would lose a lot of money. [But] interest rates rose and the valuation of the US market hasn’t come down. It’s one of the most incredible things I’ve ever seen.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.