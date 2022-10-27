×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

FIXED INCOME

SA bonds — shaken, not stirred

Anchor Capital reckons local government bonds could return as much as 12% in the next few months — but the time to get in is now

BL Premium
27 October 2022 - 05:00 JACO VISSER

South African government debt hasn’t dodged the global sell-off in bond markets, especially among its emerging-market peers. But that means the time may be ripe for buyers to pick up some bargains.

Since the US Fed started tightening monetary policy by buying less US government debt (Treasuries) and sharply raising borrowing costs, investors have ditched higher-risk emerging-market bonds for their safer peers in the developed world...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.