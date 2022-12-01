Money & Investing

THE G SPOT

It’s Reunert’s time now

Reunert is a venerable JSE name though it’s hardly been at the forefront of investors’ minds. But its push into renewable energy is set to change all that

01 December 2022 - 05:00 GIULIETTA TALEVI

Reunert shares are a long way off their former highs and, despite this week’s rally, only 8% up over one year. Yet year-end results from the company — which has businesses that span ICT, electrical engineering, defence and renewable energy — show considerable growth: revenues up 16% and operating profit 17% higher. The FM spoke to CEO Alan Dickson.

How big are the opportunities in renewable energy for you? Some analysts reckon that the solar power project to sectional-title developments, for example, is worth hundreds of billions alone. Is it really that big?..

