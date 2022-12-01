The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
A string of confidential Steinhoff documents lays bare the mechanics of the dodgy dealings in Europe responsible for the vast majority of the R106bn fraud
South Africa had 200,000 new HIV infections in 2021, according to UNAids. A new injection called CAB-LA could be a game-changer
Politically the recommendation emboldens Ramaphosa’s enemies in the ANC — of whom there are many — and also hobbles his bid for a second term at the helm of the ruling party
The cracks in the governing party’s approach to the transition in 1994 are partly behind the economic crisis we sit with today, writes Pieter du Toit in his new book
Reunert shares are a long way off their former highs and, despite this week’s rally, only 8% up over one year. Yet year-end results from the company — which has businesses that span ICT, electrical engineering, defence and renewable energy — show considerable growth: revenues up 16% and operating profit 17% higher. The FM spoke to CEO Alan Dickson.
How big are the opportunities in renewable energy for you? Some analysts reckon that the solar power project to sectional-title developments, for example, is worth hundreds of billions alone. Is it really that big?..
THE G SPOT
It’s Reunert’s time now
Reunert is a venerable JSE name though it’s hardly been at the forefront of investors’ minds. But its push into renewable energy is set to change all that
