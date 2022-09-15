×

Money & Investing

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

Who will win out at Royal Bafokeng Platinum?

There’s no clear winner yet in the battle for control of the platinum group, as Implats and Northam take it to the wire

BL Premium
15 September 2022 - 05:00 DAVID MCKAY

What began as a furious piece of corporate pugilism has taken on the characteristics of a board game. That’s one way of viewing the contest between Impala Platinum (Implats) and Northam Platinum for control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat).

Now, after 10 months of manoeuvring, a denouement is in sight as Implats prepares to close its takeover offer for RBPlat. At that catalytic moment, RBPlat shareholders yet to vend into Implats’s offer will have to decide whether to accept it. The veil may also be lifted on Northam’s intentions...

