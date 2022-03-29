CHRIS GILMOUR: Spur rides out of the pandemic on a more stable footing
Restaurant chain is in a much better place and almost doubles its operating profit margin
29 March 2022 - 18:28
Spur is a survivor. It has survived the pandemic and is now in a turnaround phase. Like its peers in the hospitality and tourism sectors, it has been put through the mill these past two years since the pandemic struck, but a combination of innovation, cost-cutting and a gradual relaxing of pandemic restrictions has resulted in the restaurant chain now being in a much better place.
Spur will, however, need to use all of the experience gained over the past two years to contend with an economy that’s likely to languish in the near term. ..
