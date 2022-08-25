The restaurant chain’s sales are back at pre-Covid levels, while a tasty cash pile seems to give the group plenty of options
A possible SA law could force Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for their content — something Australia has already imposed
How does Joe Root, English cricket’s leading batsman, prepare before going out into the middle?
The National Prosecuting Authority has drawn harsh criticism for dragging its feet on state capture prosecutions. But prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says things are moving along - even as the NPA ...
This edited extract from ‘Bekker’s Billions’ reveals how the path to success for SA’s most successful media mogul was anything but certain
Women are still less likely to invest than men, says research conducted by BNY Mellon Investment Management. This perpetuates existing financial disadvantages and “limits the collective influence on corporate behaviour and the impact that women can have on the world”.
Some of the barriers to women investing include a lack of confidence, their perception that investing carries high risk, and income inequality. In SA, the median gender pay gap is between 23% and 35%, which, analysts say, will take more than 100 years to close...
YOUR MONEY
ESTHER MUKUMBO: How can we get more women investing?
Statistically, women are generally better savers than men, but their reluctance to take risks and invest can cost them dearly
