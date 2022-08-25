×

ESTHER MUKUMBO: How can we get more women investing?

Statistically, women are generally better savers than men, but their reluctance to take risks and invest can cost them dearly

25 August 2022 - 05:00

Women are still less likely to invest than men, says research conducted by BNY Mellon Investment Management. This perpetuates existing financial disadvantages and “limits the collective influence on corporate behaviour and the impact that women can have on the world”.

Some of the barriers to women investing include a lack of confidence, their perception that investing carries high risk, and income inequality. In SA, the median gender pay gap is between 23% and 35%, which, analysts say, will take more than 100 years to close...

