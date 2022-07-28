×

Money & Investing

Why it’s time to buy SA’s banks

A hawkish Reserve Bank aside, banks are unlikely to need their bad debt provisions, and their share prices are good value, say analysts

28 July 2022 - 05:00 JACO VISSER

Why buy banks? With SA in the grip of its most aggressive rate hiking cycle in more than a decade, an economy barely scratching any growth and the prospect of bad loans galore, you’d think SA’s lenders would be the last place to park money.

Yet as the four majors — Absa, FirstRand, Nedbank and Standard — finalise their financial statements for the reporting season to end-June, SBG Securities has a buy call out on all of them. The brokerage reckons there’s a lot going for the lenders...

