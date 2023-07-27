Shoprite goes ‘cashless’ in the ’burbs
The franchise sets the tone for quick urban shopping
27 July 2023 - 05:00
Shoprite last week quietly launched a new franchise in Cape Town, opening OK urban as part of the group’s expansion in South Africa.
Inspired by customer preferences for a “one-stop neighbourhood hub”, the first OK urban store opened in Sonstraal, Durbanville. In an area that doesn’t have much retail activity, Shoprite is testing the waters with its cashless offering and “convenience at supermarket prices”, while reducing its exposure to other countries in Africa, and facing tougher restrictions on local acquisitions because of competition issues...
