Africa’s integrated high speed rail on track

African countries are embracing high-speed rail in their drive to integrate the continent, develop their economies and improve import and export speeds.

Built to transport raw materials from the interior to a handful of ports, Africa’s ageing and neglected colonial-era railroad network — combined with poor cargo-handling facilities at ports and excessive red tape at many borders — until recently slowed inward-bound freight to the speed of a horse.

But improvements in terminal capacity and efforts to reduce border bureaucracy and cut 90% of intra-African trade tariffs have improved the average time it takes for a consignment to get from port to consignee. This takes three days in SA, Nigeria, Algeria and Egypt, though Mauritania (32 days) and Chad (24) are the world’s worst.

World Bank figures for container port traffic in Sub-Saharan Africa show a rise from 11.6-million large containers in 2010 to 15-million in 2014, before declining to 14.1-million in 2016.

Countries that have bucked the downturn in recent years include Mauritius, Senegal, Algeria, Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; those driving the downturn include Togo, Gambia, Nigeria and Angola.

West African ports alone are expected to gross 20-million large containers by 2020.

In North Africa, Algeria’s container traffic growth has been the most dramatic — from 200,050 large containers in 2007 to 1.2-million in 2016. Egypt, with 6.7-million large containers in 2016, is Africa’s leader by volume. The figure for SA is 4.3-million large containers. Container traffic has even shown an uptick in war-torn Libya, with traffic almost quadrupling over that period.

Though far more volatile than container traffic, rail freight is also on the upswing in countries such as SA — now the continent’s leader, with 99.5Mt a kilometre — as well as Mozambique, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Swaziland, Uganda and Cameroon, according to the International Union of Railways. However, a sharp decline in other countries is clearly due to the unserviceable age of many tracks, locomotives and rolling stock.

Over the past 20 years, the attempt to revitalise rail has resulted in a rush to privatise rail services, particularly in West and East Africa. State control remains unchallenged across the Maghreb, but partial privatisation has gained a foothold in the eastern half of Southern Africa, though not in SA, Namibia, Angola, Botswana and Swaziland.

The African Development Bank says privatisation has shown that better funding, regulation and expertise are crucial.

Electrified rail freight carries larger volumes more cleanly than road or air freight. But rail relies on inflexible infrastructure and is hard to link up across borders, where technical modes such as the power system and the gauge aren’t necessarily compatible.