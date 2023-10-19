‘Bleisure’ travel is boosting South Africa’s tourism rebound
Cape Town’s travel revival has in no small part been supported by the hybrid business-leisure travel trend. To meet projected demand, local developers and hoteliers are bringing new products to the market
19 October 2023 - 05:00
The extent of the post-pandemic rebound in the hospitality sector is nowhere more visible than at Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront, South Africa’s most-visited tourist hub.
Occupancies at the shop, work, stay and play precinct’s 12 hotels soared above 70% in the first eight months of the year, up from 52% in the same period last year and ahead of 2019’s 68%. Average daily rates at the V&A have surged 42% year on year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.