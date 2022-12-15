Packaging group Nampak's problems are many, and entrenched, putting even a 100c cash call price into question
The year got off to a rocky start for South Africa’s biggest online school. While the CEO and some other senior managers were still on holiday, pupils signing up for another year at Teneo were struggling to access their courses because of a glitch in the system.
As the school year’s mid-January start came and went and the issues dragged on, irate parents vented their frustrations on company ratings website Hellopeter...
South Africa’s biggest e-school flounders
The end of the pandemic has had big implications for e-learning. With pupils returning to real classrooms, South Africa’s biggest online school has been left with a glut of teachers
