Features CHRIS ROPER: F1’s cynical ‘speedwashing’ This weekend’s Formula 1 race in Saudi Arabia was nothing but an awkward attempt to provide a serial human rights abuser with a fig leaf of legitimacy

Australian racing driver Daniel Ricciardo, he of the beaming smile and boyish energy, is one of my favourite Formula 1 (F1) drivers after Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton. He’s like a happy golden retriever in a helmet, head stuck out of the car window as the world whizzes by.

For some reason, which I choose to ignore, Ricciardo’s orange McLaren car, helmet and racing overalls have the word "Splunk" plastered all over them. This is what I have taken to calling him, in a homage to Great Australian Nicknames of the Past. Splunk...