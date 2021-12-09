CHRIS ROPER: F1’s cynical ‘speedwashing’
This weekend’s Formula 1 race in Saudi Arabia was nothing but an awkward attempt to provide a serial human rights abuser with a fig leaf of legitimacy
Australian racing driver Daniel Ricciardo, he of the beaming smile and boyish energy, is one of my favourite Formula 1 (F1) drivers after Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton. He’s like a happy golden retriever in a helmet, head stuck out of the car window as the world whizzes by.
For some reason, which I choose to ignore, Ricciardo’s orange McLaren car, helmet and racing overalls have the word "Splunk" plastered all over them. This is what I have taken to calling him, in a homage to Great Australian Nicknames of the Past. Splunk...
