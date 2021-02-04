Features Rand: Expect a bumpy ride SA’s fiscal challenges will be one of the main drivers of the rand this year, as will recurrent bouts of fear about the path of the pandemic and economic growth BL PREMIUM

A noted SA currency expert once said that anyone who purports to have a foolproof method of forecasting the rand should be automatically disregarded, as the currency is notoriously fickle, volatile and prone to long bouts of being both under-and overvalued.

But though few economists would stake their lives on their rand forecasts, the expectations and assumptions that drive them paint a valuable picture of the key economic challenges and risks that SA will face in the year ahead...