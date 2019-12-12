Eastern Cape rugby: a well of potential

Can a dose of business savvy finally bring sanity to the madhouse that has been Eastern Cape rugby? Nine months after buying control of the Isuzu Southern Kings — the region’s professional rugby franchise — partners in a business called the Greatest Rugby Company in the Whole Wide World say they want to end years of rugby hurt.

They hope the creation of a local team that can compete successfully in international competitions, and the reinstatement of a rugby development pathway that allows promising players to stay in the province, will harness the Eastern Cape’s apparently bottomless well of rugby talent.

Administrators call the province the "cradle" of black rugby. Every weekend during the season, thousands of black players — franchise chair Loyiso Dotwana puts the number at about 30,000 — representing hundreds of clubs, sprint down the wings or fling their bodies into bone-crunching tackles. Some pitches may be little more than ploughed fields, and team kits more mix than match, but that doesn’t matter. This is their game. A lucky few can dream of making it their career.

That dream, however, rarely relates to the Eastern Cape. East London’s Border Bulldogs and the Eastern Province (EP) Elephants, based in Port Elizabeth (PE), both play in the lower tier of SA’s main domestic competition, the Currie Cup. In more than 125 years of trying, neither has won the tournament.

Historically, EP (the "Elephants" moniker is a relatively recent addition) was the senior, better-resourced team. More recently, however, the Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) has become synonymous with