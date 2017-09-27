Producing African leaders for an uncertain tomorrow

There’s a simple mantra fitting for a business school on the most southerly tip of the world’s most underdeveloped continent: we build people who build the businesses that build Africa.

I said it was simple. It says that we believe in the virtuous circle, whereby prosperous businesses will create employment and deliver better added value in products and services at lower prices, which will grow economies that will, in turn, enable even more prosperous businesses.

But, like most things, it’s easy to say but harder to achieve in the real world. Trickle-down economics does not work by itself, and while we have to equip our MBA students with the tools they need to provide their employers with better profits and good management, we also have to make them unusually cognisant of their wider role in a developing society.

In general, business schools haven’t been good at cultivating this development mind-set. Too often we focus on what works in rich countries overseas and make assumptions that ignore the fact that our infrastructure, our society and our customer base are inherently more fragile than the rule books allow for.

Oddly enough, the wake-up call isn’t coming from analysis of countries such as SA, Nigeria or Brazil. An economic crisis in a country that is over-dependent on fluctuating commodity prices isn’t news in most of the world, and it certainly hasn’t changed the free-market consensus of the past three decades.

What is starting to drive a more mindful approach to the role of business in society is the exponential technologies that deliver huge benefits in terms of communications, health care, transport and industry. All over the globe, digitisation is changing the relationship between producer and consumer, employer and employee, teacher and pupil, doctor and patient. But also know that disruption at its current pace risks widening the gap not just between the rich and poor, but also between those who feel they are useful to society and those who don’t.

In his 2011 book, The Precariat, Prof Guy Standing describes the rise of a new global class disenfranchised by personal debt, the collapse of workplace rights and opportunities for lifelong employment, the effects of climate change, and the punishing costs of hidden inflation but falling wages. Standing’s assertion is that things will get worse before they get better, and that we need radical new thinking — such as about universal basic incomes — that redefines the relationship between business, work and value.

In 2011, it was almost unthinkable that, six years later, we would live in a world with Brexit, terror group Islamic State, the rise of the far right in Europe and the peculiar rise of Donald Trump in the US. All are symptomatic of the problems Standing describes. His writing seems acutely prescient today.

The precariat’s power at the polling booth has changed political discourse in Europe and the US. But what lessons does it have for business schools in SA, where life for the vast majority has been precarious for centuries?

We can see those same global forces at play. We see street battles in the heart of Sandton between metered taxi drivers and Uber employees (I use the word carefully); we see supposedly pro-African trade deals lead to the collapse of poultry farms in KwaZulu Natal; we see the rise of fake news, and the unquestioning acceptance of online propaganda written by shadowy establishment figures from abroad.

Whether we like it or not, transformation of the traditional industries that have provided employment in SA is happening, and will continue to happen.

If we stand, Canute-like, and scream at the tide of technological change to stop, we will be overwhelmed. We cannot continue, for example, to sit on an embarrassing wealth of natural energy resources because we’re afraid of what will happen to jobs in mining and logistics if we turn renewables on. We cannot maintain the transport status quo when so many people are still excluded from the economy because they can’t get around.

We will fail. If we cling to old assumptions and aspirations, local businesses will be crushed by multinational forces. Instead of an engine for wealth growth, the private sector will return to being an engine for wealth extraction. It will fail in the same way the public sector fails when trying to regulate problems away instead creates opportunities for corruption on an unimaginable scale.

To turn our students into African businesses leaders who can build the continent, we must equip them with the tools they need to make decisions in this new reality, where the old certainties no longer hold. Who needs a better mousetrap when we can genetically engineer plants that produce rodent-repelling smells?

Our graduates must be able to think and act creatively and critically, to be opportunistic and experimental, but also considerate. They must see the value of what they produce both on the short-term balance sheet today, and 10 years down the line.

We must focus, in other words, on producing leaders who can steer their businesses and their compatriots through the unknown.

Because if we don’t do it, who will?