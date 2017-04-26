Clock ticking for Beijing Auto in SA

The clock is ticking for car manufacturer Beijing Automotive as its new vehicle assembly plant in the Eastern Cape begins to take shape. With barely a year to go before the plant starts producing vehicles, the Chinese state-owned enterprise introduced its first imported car this month to an SA public that, to all intents and purposes, doesn’t know the company or its products exist.

Beijing Auto officials are sticking to a timetable that requires the greenfields plant, at the Coega industrial development zone near Port Elizabeth, to roll out cars from the first half of 2018. With their 35% local partner, the Industrial Development Corp (IDC), the Chinese confirm they will spend up to R11bn to create a factory with an eventual annual capacity of 100,000 cars, pick-ups and sports utility vehicles (SUVs). In theory, that target will be reached in 2027. That’s ambitious, considering the company’s Baic auto brand is such an unknown in SA. That makes the sales performance of this month’s imported first model, the D20 small car, very important. It has to create brand awareness, and quickly.

The nascent plant is intended to service the whole of sub-Saharan Africa but low oil and commodities prices have forced some important markets into virtual shutdown.

Craig Parker, African automotive head at the global Frost & Sullivan consultancy, says that in Nigeria, where government is trying to weaken the market dominance of used imports, only 9,000 new cars were sold in 2016 — less than 20% of the market two years earlier. To put that in perspective, SA sold more than 360,000 new cars in 2016. In Angola, another oil-dependent economy, some motor companies have suspended sales operations. Parker says the Nigerian market should start to pick up from 2019.

For the immediate future, therefore, the Baic (pronounced "bike") brand will rely heavily on SA for volumes. The D20 is based on a small Smart car designed by Mercedes-Benz, one of several global brands with which Beijing Auto has joint ventures in the Chinese market.

So far, Beijing Auto officials haven’t talked of SA demand or sales targets, only production capacity. Sales of the D20 and subsequent imports, however, could influence actual production — hence the need for rapid growth in brand recognition.