REVENUE COLLECTION: Almost in a perfect storm

Gordhan has taken an almost draconian approach, including hiking the maximum marginal tax rate on individuals and trusts to 45%. Bracket creep relief was also limited to a miserly R2.5bn, a mere 0.5% of total personal tax receipts budgeted for.

Ernie Lai King, head of taxation and Africa-Asia practices at Hogan Lovells SA, is concerned about the tax burden on individuals. "It raises a serious question," he says. "What is going to happen with tax morality?"

One thing is certain: Sars will more than ever be on the hunt for taxpayers bent on evading tax. It has the resources to do so.

"Automation (eFiling) is allowing Sars to apply far more diligent enforcement," says Mike Teuchert, national head of taxation services at Mazars. "Sars’s systems are working efficiently and enabling them to do a lot more risk analysis and data mining of tax returns."

Sars’s revenue collection unit is also on the hunt for tax dodgers. "It is well organised and far more diligent in performing audits," says Teuchert. "They are able to delve into trends and averages to identify taxpayers who should be audited."

Unintentional errors made by taxpayers can also land them in trouble. In the case of deductions claimed on a tax return, if Sars requests verification it now sends the request to the taxpayer’s online eFiling profile with no back-up through e-mail or conventional mail. Miss a Sars request and it will disallow the deduction.

"An eFiling profile is hardly something most taxpayers will be monitoring on a regular basis," says Teuchert.

Sars is also hot on the heels of high net worth individuals (HNWI) with undisclosed offshore assets. Under a short-term amnesty it has given them until August 31 to come clean. "Sars has already received disclosures of R3.8bn in foreign assets, which will yield revenue of about R600m," Gordhan noted jubilantly in his budget speech.

It is probably only the tip of the iceberg. "I would say there are staggering sums of undisclosed offshore assets," says Andrew Wellsted, head of tax at Norton Rose Fulbright.

Sars is likely to go in guns blazing. It will be armed with the Automatic Exchange of Information Treaty, an initiative of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) which comes into force in June. It will enable Sars to share information about HNWI foreign assets and bank accounts across tax authorities in over 60 countries.

If a taxpayer was under investigation in one tax jurisdiction, tax authorities in other jurisdictions would have no alternative other than to provide information required, Gordhan said.

Wellsted says: "People with irregular offshore structures are running out of time fast."

They can expect no help from financial institutions, which are now obliged to keep records and comply with due diligence requirements. The first reporting period for financial institutions ends on Tuesday, with returns due in June.

"Institutions are now potentially on the line if a client is exposed concerning irregular actions," says Wellsted.

Compared with individual taxpayers, companies have come off lightly in the 2017/2018 budget. Their total contribution to the tax coffers is budgeted to rise by only R5.8bn (6.6%) to R218.69bn.

But on paper at least Sars has another means of extracting far more company tax. The potential source is multinationals that indulge in profit shifting to the most beneficial tax jurisdictions with the resultant loss of tax income (base erosion) by countries where they earn their profits.

At the heart of base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) is transfer pricing. A complex area, transfer pricing between units of a multinational company in different countries should be done at arm’s-length pricing, as would be the case when trading with another unrelated company. In reality, intracompany transfer pricing is open to a multitude of abuses.

According to the OECD, tax revenue losses globally from BEPS are conservatively estimated at US$100bn-$240bn annually, or anywhere from 4%-10% of global company income tax revenues.

To its credit Sars has been at the forefront of international co-operation on combating BEPS since the formation in July 2013 of the BEPS action plan under the auspices of the OECD. Signatories to the action plan will begin exchanging information next year, which will provide Sars with access to country-by-country information on all large multinationals operating in SA.

Sars is already on the move, requiring documentation from multinationals on any transfer pricing action of over R100m.

But whether Sars has the human resources to combat transfer pricing abuse effectively and garner more tax in the process is unclear.