PODCAST | Shifting to the cloud: costs savings and secure collaboration

Dimension Data and NTT experts discuss their global drive with Cisco to migrate two million users from on-premises to new cloud models by 2026

09 February 2024 - 08:45
Sponsored
It's essential for companies to support hybrid work with technology, providing employees with the tools they need to collaborate seamlessly and securely regardless of location. Picture: Dimension Data
It's essential for companies to support hybrid work with technology, providing employees with the tools they need to collaborate seamlessly and securely regardless of location. Picture: Dimension Data

Hybrid work is here to stay. With it comes the need for companies to invest in technologies that enable employees to work efficiently, and collaborate securely, as they shift from hot-desks to home. 

Businesses embracing such technologies are experiencing substantial benefits. Recent research from NTT's 2023 Global Employee Experience Trends Report reveals that, on average, customers making the move to cloud voice solutions achieve remarkable savings, ranging from 40% to 60%.

In this podcast, Prashil Gareeb, vice-president of managed networking & collaboration services at Dimension Data, and Adesh Baboolal, acting client partner director of managed services at NTT SA, discuss their drive with partner Cisco to migrate 2-million users from on-premises to new cloud models by 2026.

Listen now:

This article was sponsored by Dimension Data.

