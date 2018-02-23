News Leader
WATCH: How Massmart turned a profit despite tough conditions
23 February 2018 - 10:17
Investors have cheered Massmart’s full-year results, pushing the shares up 8.8% by at the close on Thursday.
The owner of Game, Builders Warehouse and Makro said it was pleased that it could still turn a profit despite weak consumer confidence. For the full year, net profit grew 13.6%. But that figure does include an extra week of trading. Without the extra week, net profit ticked up 1.4%.
Massmart CEO guy Hayward spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results.
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
