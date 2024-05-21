Edward Snell & Co eyes African markets
The spirits firm is on a growth trajectory, aiming to tap into rest of the continent while bolstering its market share in SA
21 May 2024 - 05:00
SA’s largest privately owned spirits group, Edward Snell & Co, plans to establish an export market into the rest of Africa to diversify its sales geography.
Speaking to Business Day last week, group MD Karin Krause Wessels said exports were becoming a bigger focus for the business against the backdrop of a tough domestic economic environment. ..
