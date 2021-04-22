DIGITAL CONFERENCE | BBBEE must move from rules-based to impact-centred

On May 6, a panel of some of SA’s foremost experts will discuss insights from the highly anticipated Sanlam Gauge report, which measures the “success” of broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) on a sectoral basis.

The first-of-its-kind research found that while progress has been made, the pace is too slow. Conflicting regulation and an incentivised tick-box approach are causing stagnation. To drive momentum and meaningful change, measurement must move from a rules-based BBBEE to one that measures holistic impact and effectiveness.

To register for the Sanlam Gauge digital conference, click here >>

The Sanlam Gauge delivers insights on sectoral, rather than individual, company performance, to provide a more defined view of how industries within SA are transforming. It also provides a “score” for corporate SA’s overarching progress.