WEBINAR | Bridging SA’s health care gap

As the discourse around healthcare equality and accessibility gains momentum in SA, the spotlight increasingly turns towards innovative solutions that can bridge the gap between quality medical care and affordability.
A significant player in this transformation is the concept of primary healthcare plans that are distinct from traditional medical schemes. They've been making waves due to their ability to provide accessible health care at a fraction of the cost.
One of the notable advantages of primary healthcare plans is their divergence from the requirement to provide the full set of prescribed minimum benefits that conventional medical schemes are obligated to offer. This distinction allows primary healthcare plans to be offered at significantly lower prices, making them an attractive option for a wider range of individuals.
This affordability has led to remarkable growth in their adoption over the years, a trend that is gaining momentum with increasing awareness. Primary healthcare plans, in particular, have resonated with the lower-income earners and young professionals, who find them to be a cost-effective alternative to traditional medical aid.
Unity Health stands at the forefront of this paradigm shift, exemplifying the positive trajectory that primary healthcare plans are taking. Unity Health has experienced a surge in subscribers, with a yearly increase of about 25%-30%, and an even more robust growth forecast of up to 50% in the upcoming year.
This growth is complemented by the expansion of Unity's service provider network, which now includes an impressive roster of almost 4,000 GPs, 3,542 dentists, 2,300 network optometrists, and 405 hospitals including the National Hospital Network, Life Healthcare, Netcare, Mediclinic and Clinix.
In the broader context of SA's healthcare landscape, the discussion naturally veers towards the National Health Insurance (NHI) initiative. Contrary to concerns that NHI might disrupt primary health insurance, experts suggest a more nuanced outlook as the NHI Bill goes into review with the National Council of Provinces. Yet, the long-term sustainability of NHI remains a topic of concern.
SA's population dynamics further fuel the debate. As the country's population ages and declines, healthcare costs are projected to rise, while the workforce to support those costs diminishes. This scenario raises questions about the viability of funding an NHI programme under such circumstances.
Foreseeing these challenges, experts suggest a focus on creating efficiencies within the existing health budget, with an emphasis on preventive health care — where primary healthcare insurance plays a crucial role.
The urgency of equitable healthcare access is underscored by the strain on public infrastructure, as evident in cases like the recent cholera outbreak. The inadequacy of healthcare facilities necessitated the set-up of makeshift hospitals, highlighting the critical need for immediate, quality treatment. In this context, private healthcare professionals become indispensable in providing timely care.
In the quest for a comprehensive solution, the empowerment of individuals with affordable access to private primary care emerges as a crucial aspect. As Unity Health's growth illustrates, primary healthcare plans hold promise in bridging the gap between healthcare needs and financial constraints. As discussions surrounding health care and the NHI unfold, the pursuit of accessible and timely medical attention for all remains an imperative goal, a pursuit that hinges on collaborative efforts and innovative strategies.
