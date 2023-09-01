WEBINAR | Bridging SA’s health care gap

As the discourse around healthcare equality and accessibility gains momentum in SA, the spotlight increasingly turns towards innovative solutions that can bridge the gap between quality medical care and affordability.

A significant player in this transformation is the concept of primary healthcare plans that are distinct from traditional medical schemes. They've been making waves due to their ability to provide accessible health care at a fraction of the cost.

One of the notable advantages of primary healthcare plans is their divergence from the requirement to provide the full set of prescribed minimum benefits that conventional medical schemes are obligated to offer. This distinction allows primary healthcare plans to be offered at significantly lower prices, making them an attractive option for a wider range of individuals.

This affordability has led to remarkable growth in their adoption over the years, a trend that is gaining momentum with increasing awareness. Primary healthcare plans, in particular, have resonated with the lower-income earners and young professionals, who find them to be a cost-effective alternative to traditional medical aid.

Unity Health stands at the forefront of this paradigm shift, exemplifying the positive trajectory that primary healthcare plans are taking. Unity Health has experienced a surge in subscribers, with a yearly increase of about 25%-30%, and an even more robust growth forecast of up to 50% in the upcoming year.