FNB launches its new brand campaign and refreshed bank cards

FNB has launched a dynamic new brand communication campaign, #TheChangeables, to celebrate South Africans who take challenges in their stride, transform obstacles into opportunities, and embrace change as a way of building a better future for themselves and others.

In the spirit of change, FNB is also launching a refreshed design across its range of bank cards for customers at no additional cost, starting with personal banking customers from July 2021.

Faye Mfikwe, FNB chief marketing officer says the bank’s new #TheChangeables brand positioning represents the importance of change as a catalyst of personal, business, and economic growth, and highlights its commitment to being an effective agent of change. She describes “#TheChangeables” as passionate, strong, and resilient African people and businesses the bank wants to partner with in creating positive change in Africa.

“Despite the challenges Covid-19 brought, the pandemic also spotlights the courageous, resilient and adaptable African spirit and this spirit resonates so strongly with FNB that we felt compelled to embrace it and position it at the core of who we are and what we do as a bank, in SA and Africa," says Mfikwe.