FNB launches its new brand campaign and refreshed bank cards
The Changeables campaign celebrates and inspires positive change in Africa
FNB has launched a dynamic new brand communication campaign, #TheChangeables, to celebrate South Africans who take challenges in their stride, transform obstacles into opportunities, and embrace change as a way of building a better future for themselves and others.
In the spirit of change, FNB is also launching a refreshed design across its range of bank cards for customers at no additional cost, starting with personal banking customers from July 2021.
Faye Mfikwe, FNB chief marketing officer says the bank’s new #TheChangeables brand positioning represents the importance of change as a catalyst of personal, business, and economic growth, and highlights its commitment to being an effective agent of change. She describes “#TheChangeables” as passionate, strong, and resilient African people and businesses the bank wants to partner with in creating positive change in Africa.
“Despite the challenges Covid-19 brought, the pandemic also spotlights the courageous, resilient and adaptable African spirit and this spirit resonates so strongly with FNB that we felt compelled to embrace it and position it at the core of who we are and what we do as a bank, in SA and Africa," says Mfikwe.
FNB Retail CEO Raj Makanjee says, “In the spirit of #TheChangeables, we're constantly refreshing our solutions and service models to align with the step-change in customers’ needs while upping the ante on our competitive advantage. We also refreshed our bank cards across our personal banking offerings.
"We put customers at the centre of our financial solutions and the changes we are implementing show our commitment to value-based banking including giving customers up to three times their monthly personal account fee back in value from eBucks, FNB Connect and the embedded value in our offerings.”
Another tangible example of #TheChangeables in action is the new FNB Aspire bank account for middle-income customers in SA earning between R180,000 and R450,000 a year. FNB Aspire replaces the Gold bank account and delivers a host of benefits at a reduced R99 monthly account fee, including a 50% reduction in spousal monthly account fee and up to R310 back in monthly eBucks and FNB Connect with no more rewards levels for Aspire customers.
FNB says #TheChangeables is not a move away from its well-established brand purpose of helpfulness. “Rather, it is the next step in delivering on that purpose. #TheChangeables is far more than just another brand campaign,” says Mfikwe, “it’s the tangible representation of a value system that recognises the journey that every person and/or business is on, and our role in providing the solutions they need to progress even further.”
“2020 taught us all that there really is no need to fear change, but that we should instead embrace it as a highly positive force in our lives and #TheChangeables not only celebrates the willingness and courage of change agents to do exactly that, but it also asserts FNB’s commitment to supporting them through our platform-based solutions as a trusted enabler of change and the preferred bank of #TheChangeables.”
This article was paid for by FNB.
