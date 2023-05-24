Speaker line-up for the 2023 Directors Event

The Directors Event, SA’s biggest board meeting, has announced the speaker line-up for the ninth iteration of the annual leadership conversation.

The event, in association with BCX and the prestigious Sunday Times Top 100 Companies, will be hosted by broadcast journalist Gugulethu Mfuphi. Pali Lehohla, the former statistician-general of SA, will deliver the keynote address with BCX CEO Jonas Bogoshi providing opening remarks.

The event will comprise three panel discussions. In the first, “Social impact means business for SA”, moderated by Gugulethu Mfuphi, the focus will be on how businesses can better deliver social impact for the country. Contributors to the conversation include:

Brent Lindeque, editor in chief, Good Things Guy;

Lauren Graham, associate professor and director, Centre for Social Development in Africa, University of Johannesburg;

Mmaki Jantjies, group executive: innovation and transformation, Telkom SA;

Gavin Krugel, CEO, Digital Frontiers; and

Carmel Kistasamy, head: global development organisations, Pan Africa, Absa Group.

Alishia Seckam will moderate the second panel discussion, “SA re-energised”, which will analyse the dynamics that shape SA’s energy and infrastructure crisis. Panellists include:

Jacob Maroga, director, Erinite Energy and former CEO of Eskom;

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO, Business Leadership SA;

John Dludlu, CEO, Small Business Institute;

Steven Kaplan, 2023 president, the SA Institution for Civil Engineering; and

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, minister of electricity, the presidency.

In the final panel discussion, “The hum of tech-savvy businesses and communities”, Faith Mangope will moderate a discussion that looks at smart technologies to help shape the future of SA, together with:

Arnold Netshambidi, CEO, Phambano Technology Development Centre,

Khethiwe Nkuna, responsible business executive, Accenture Africa,

Joseph Ndaba, commissioner, Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution; and

Zweli Vilakazi, CFO, BCX.

Click here to register for The Directors Event on June 9 2023.

This article was sponsored by Arena Events.