REGISTER | 2023 Directors Event: what sustainability means for SA companies

The ninth iteration of The Directors Event, SA's biggest board meeting, is themed "Sustainable business shaping the future of SA". The annual leadership conversation will take place on June 9 2023, in association with BCX and the prestigious Sunday Times Top 100 Companies.

“This year, we’ll tackle why sustainability is so complex and whether it can be simplified and reset, and what resolutions are required to get this right,” says Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, chief marketing officer of BCX Group.

The executive gathering looks to challenge SA corporates to become more impactful in their sustainable business ambitions. “We are all key stakeholders,” says Ntloko-Petersen.

The Directors Event aims to distil clear-cut views that drive resolutions for SA’s business collective. This mandate is further supported by the Institute of Directors.

Actionable outcomes will be pursued through three panel discussions that will include:

A focus on how business can better deliver social impact for the country — s ocial impact means business for SA ;

ocial impact means business for SA A conversation that will analyse the dynamics that shape SA's energy and infrastructure crisis during a session titled “ SA re-energised” ; and

SA re-energised” A third technology-driven discussion, “The hum of tech-savvy businesses and communities”, that looks at smart technologies to help shape the future of SA.

Ntloko-Petersen says a net positive effect on the economy is possible if we make sustainability the new basis for doing business and use smart technologies to help shape the future of our country.

But getting to that point means clarifying: “What sustainable business means for SA companies? How do we reduce costs and contribute to economic growth and inclusivity while piloting new technologies and commercial ways to realise sustainable best practice in business?”

New technology development is feasible but may not be easily affordable, so how can SA’s start-ups and SMEs be supported?

“The economic resilience that we can enable through home-grown innovation has the power to unlock our potential and inspire the world," says Ntloko-Petersen.

This year’s keynote address will be delivered by Pali Lehohla, former statistician general of Stats SA.

Panellists will be announced in due course.

Click here to register for the Directors Event on June 9 2023.