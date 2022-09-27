Embrace the digital evolution of accountancy: register for the 2022 Saipa Accountancy iNdaba now
Fourth annual conference for accountancy and finance professionals to tackle technomics, where technology intersects with future economies
For the first time, the annual SA Institute of Professional Accountants (Saipa) accounting iNdaba will be hybrid affair, which is fitting given the 2022 event will focus on how technology is powering the evolution of accountancy.
Themed “Technomics for Sustainability”, the conference is taking place on November 2-3. Delegates can attend virtually or in person at the Hilton Sandton in Johannesburg.
The Accounting iNdaba aims to bring together accountancy and finance professionals (not only Saipa members) from corporate SA, the public sector and academia, to discuss and critically analyse the future of a profession that's rapidly being affected by the fourth industrial revolution.
Why should you attend?
Rather than feel threated by the increasing digitalisation of accountancy tasks previously done by humans, those accountancy professionals who embrace and leverage technology can move to insight-driven strategic work, helping organisations, big and small, to become faster and smarter.
“Traditionally, accounting systems have focused on capturing information about economic transactions that have already occurred. Now, however, digital data can point to future economic trends and exchanges,” says Shahied Daniels, Saipa's CEO.
If accountants are to retain their relevance, they will need to learn to read the signs and directions revealed by digital dataShahied Daniels, Saipa’s chief executive
“If accountants are to retain their relevance, they will need to learn to read the signs and directions revealed by digital data. They need to unravel new insights from information generated by products that are increasingly becoming smart information systems.”
Elaborating on the theme of this year's conference, Daniels says: “In the future, the phenomenon of technomics — which describes how economies of scale are realised using technology — will be an increasingly pervasive reality as platforms become more immersive and integrated.
“For instance, rather than having separate accounts and apps for each service in our lives, environments such as the Metaverse will integrate these into a single experience powered by artificial intelligence, the blockchain and other emerging technologies.
“Financial reporting will have to become more than just a business support function, but a key generator of insights that drive the investment in and acquisition of hardware, software, and technology as a whole.”
Of course, as the world becomes more digitised and technology advances, so too does the risk of cybercrime — and this is another topic the conference will address.
Highlights of the 2022 Saipa Accountancy iNdaba
Co-hosted by Saipa’s technical and standards executive Faith Ngwenya and accountant, academic and activist Khaya Sithole, the Accountancy iNdaba will feature several expert speakers in various fields. They include:
- Alan Johnson, president of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC);
- Andy Mothibi, advocate and head of the Special Investigating Unit;
- Mark Kingon, head of stakeholder relations integrity and anti-corruption at the SA Revenue Service;
- Doné Howell, director of individual tax, trusts and estates at BDO SA;
- Prof Thabo Legwaila, CEO at the Office of the Tax Ombud SA;
- Dr Claudelle von Eck, former CEO of the Institute of Internal Auditors SA;
- Scott Hanson, director of policy and global engagement at IFAC;
- Jaco de Jager, CEO of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners; and
- Prof Rashied Small, executive of the Centre of Future Excellence at Saipa.
A rich schedule of panel discussions will cover topics such as fraud and corruption; blockchain and cryptocurrencies; how artificial intelligence works; the Metaverse and NFTs; women in accounting; the value of data; continuous audits using IT; small and medium enterprises; ethics and other topics supporting the central theme of technomics.
WATCH | Celebrating 40 years of SAIPA, , a globally recognised accountancy body.
The event will culminate in a gala dinner celebrating Saipa’s 40th anniversary and an awards ceremony recognising accounting and maths olympiad winners, accountancy and tax (PHD and masters) thesis winners, and the top Saipa project achiever candidates in SA.
Click here to register for the 2022 Saipa Accounting iNdapa*
*Early birds who register before September 30 will enjoy discounts on both virtual and in-person conference fees.
