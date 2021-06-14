Digital Dialogue | How to empower our youth through entrepreneurship
Register for the upcoming Absa Business Day Supplier Development Dialogues on June 17 at 10am
Youth unemployment is a huge concern worldwide, but especially in Africa where youth unemployment averages between 45% and 60% of the total unemployed workforce. Joblessness among young people is a concern for all sectors of society and needs urgent attention.
In this digital dialogue we explore supplier development as a tool to enable business ownership for young people.
Joanne Joseph and representatives from across the business ecosystem will consider youth participation in the corporate supply chain, opportunities to help young people enter and add value to the chain, and ways to leverage resources within the supplier development ecosystem. Among the topics to be covered are:
- The role of youth in the business economy;
- Unlocking youth potential — what supplier development opportunities are we missing?
- Refocus from employment to entrepreneurship;
- Upskilling and reskilling youth — personal growth, business, ICT and financial skills; and
- Does fast-track work as a strategy? Mentorship, partnership and collaboration.
Panel members:
- Joanne Joseph — moderator
- Kanelani Mavundza — supplier diversity manager, Absa
- Henry Mathys — social impact manager, V&A Waterfront
- Faria Mubawia — partner management lead, Yes4Youth
- Kieno Kammies — consultant, Future Studies
- Mmethebe Zvobwo — executive: enterprise and supplier development, Telkom
- Trudy Mkansi — MD, Ambesha Africa
Event details:
Date: Thursday, June 17 2021
Time: 10am - 11am
Location: online
