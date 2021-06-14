Digital Dialogue | How to empower our youth through entrepreneurship

Youth unemployment is a huge concern worldwide, but especially in Africa where youth unemployment averages between 45% and 60% of the total unemployed workforce. Joblessness among young people is a concern for all sectors of society and needs urgent attention.

In this digital dialogue we explore supplier development as a tool to enable business ownership for young people.

Joanne Joseph and representatives from across the business ecosystem will consider youth participation in the corporate supply chain, opportunities to help young people enter and add value to the chain, and ways to leverage resources within the supplier development ecosystem. Among the topics to be covered are:

The role of youth in the business economy;

Unlocking youth potential — what supplier development opportunities are we missing?

Refocus from employment to entrepreneurship;

Upskilling and reskilling youth — personal growth, business, ICT and financial skills; and

Does fast-track work as a strategy? Mentorship, partnership and collaboration.

Panel members:

Joanne Joseph — moderator

Kanelani Mavundza — supplier diversity manager, Absa

Henry Mathys — social impact manager, V&A Waterfront

Faria Mubawia — partner management lead, Yes4Youth

Kieno Kammies — consultant, Future Studies

Mmethebe Zvobwo — executive: enterprise and supplier development, Telkom

Trudy Mkansi — MD, Ambesha Africa

Event details:

Date: Thursday, June 17 2021

Time: 10am - 11am

Location: online

To register your virtual seat, click here>>