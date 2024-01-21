SAM MKOKELI: The nation’s fate will be decided in KZN
How the ANC fares in Zuma’s home province, and in Gauteng, will decide if a coalition is necessary — and who would join it
21 January 2024 - 08:48
The significance of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa’s politics is starkly illustrated by the amount of time and effort parties are devoting to campaigning there. It is a province that epitomises South Africa’s economic challenges more than others, with various factors, from infrastructure decay to climate change, highly visible.
The EFF will launch its manifesto in Durban on February 10, followed by the ANC on February 28. The IFP will launch its manifesto in the city on March 10...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.