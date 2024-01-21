Newsmaker
Why no retraction on Ntshavheni's anti-bank treason slur?
Basa MD Bongi Kunene says accusations a 'sour note' in relations with government
21 January 2024 - 07:28
Bongi Kunene, MD of the Banking Association of South Africa (Basa), says it's hard to overstate the potential damage caused by the accusations of sabotage and treason made against the banks by minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
“The biggest asset the banking industry has is trust. When you've got this kind of mudslinging that is so very harsh and noisy, even if it doesn't damage individual banks it damages trust in the system, which takes years to build.”..
