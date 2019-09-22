Opinion Gaming is huge, and it's boosting tech skills E-sports has grown into a $1.48m market in SA BL PREMIUM

The year 1958 marked the debut of the world's first video game, Tennis for Two - a precursor to Pong. Developed by physicist William Higinbotham for a US government exhibition at Brookhaven National Laboratory in New York, it was one of the first computer games to use a graphical display and one of the first designed for pure entertainment instead of academic research. A lot has changed, with both technology and an entirely new gaming industry arising in the decades since.

Today, competitiveness and drive are the ethos of gaming. The industry is shedding its reputation as a solitary and unproductive activity for a new image - one centred on community, high-stakes competition, camaraderie and, of course, leveraging technology. It's become a bona fide industry with complementary opportunities in everything from video-game designing to professional commentating on gaming.