E-sports: time to get future-fit

Local brands are ignoring, to their detriment, an almost R4bn media platform — one that has a young audience with huge disposable income. Globally, the video-gaming or e-sports industry is seven times the size of the music business and three times the size of Hollywood. In SA, the gaming industry is expected to bring in revenue to the tune of R3.6bn by the end of 2019.

Michael King, head of Reprise Digital (part of the international IPG Mediabrands stable) tells the FM that despite the huge audience of gamers in SA, only a tiny portion of brands are getting involved. "In the past couple of years the gaming industry has grown to half a billion people globally, with the industry showing 30%-50% growth year on year for the past three years," he says.

According to King, advertisers are reluctant to embrace gaming because the demographic isn’t perceived to fall into most brands’ core audience. But recent studies, he says, show the average gamer’s age is 30-plus — a market segment that has money to spend.

So how do you sell the notion of gaming to advertisers? King says brands need to adopt a future-fit strategy and understand that the gaming audience might not be your target market today but will be in future.

So how do brands dip a toe in the proverbial water? Softly-softly, says King. "We know this market does not respond to traditional push methods of advertising. Rather, they respond to friend reviews and suggestions. This is why influencer marketing is so successful in this space."