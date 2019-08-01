Playing by the rules in an era of internet advertising

Celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Nicki Minaj and Lindsay Lohan have faced the wrath of authorities in the past for failing to be transparent about their relationships with brands.

"Influencer marketing" is well established in the US and if influencers fail to label their social media posts appropriately, they can be fined. The Federal Trade Commission, an agency of the government, sends out warning letters for disclosure violations on social media.

In SA, influencer marketing is still in its infancy. A code of conduct for the industry was finally released at the end of May. It forms part of the Advertising Regulatory Board’s (ARB) Advertising Code of Practice, and falls under appendix K — the social media code.

The code came under the spotlight recently when the ARB received a complaint about make-up influencer Kandy Kane (real name Marlize Liebenberg) for not marking a photo and video on social media as advertising for Volvo, which signed her on as a brand ambassador.

The ARB ruling against Kandy Kane established that "influencers are expected to disclose their relationship [with brands] whether it is money or goods that have been exchanged".

It states that consumers need to understand if a social media post is paid advertising, as opposed to an organic social media endorsement, and should be marked as an #ad, #advertisement or #sponsored.

In a YouTube video addressing the situation, Kandy Kane said: "I’ve been pretty open about the fact that I am a Volvo ambassador, but I don’t get paid for this hence why these posts aren’t [labelled as] sponsored. I don’t get to keep the car, it’s not my car even though it’s my car." Subsequent to the ruling, Kandy Kane and Volvo decided to amend the post title and add hashtags and disclaimers in the description box. "Going forward, I’m going to add it to every single post now; that it’s not a paid sponsorship but I’m an ambassador. Just to be safe, safe, safe," Kandy Kane said.

But what happens when an influencer does not follow the rules? ARB CEO Gail Schimmel says the code makes the brand liable.

"If influencer marketing works, it is the brand that benefits — as is the case with any advertising — and therefore when it goes wrong, the brand must account to us and pull the material if necessary," says Schimmel.