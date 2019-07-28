Invest better in an uncertain world

You may think investment managers are in the business of forecasting things like the rand and the economy and how these will affect the returns shares or bonds or other investments will earn for you.

But two seasoned investment professionals at investment conferences recently declined to call the rand-dollar exchange rate or the market for the year ahead - or even a turning point in the local economy.

Pieter Koekemoer, the head of retail investments at Coronation, told delegates at the Allan Gray Investment Summit that if you were to ask him these questions you would get bad answers.

Forecasting is not a good way to consistently make money, said Koekemoer, citing cases where journalists, economists and analysts had made wrong calls on markets, countries, regions, currencies, economic growth and individual securities.

It is incredibly difficult to forecast the future because we don't know what is going to happen. Reality is infinitely complex, he said.

RECM founder and fund manager Piet Viljoen told advisers at the Collaborative Exchange's Meet the Managers events that he could not tell them what is going to happen in investment markets in the year ahead or which companies' managers would turn out to be crooked, but he could predict with absolute certainty a few truths about how we invest.

Knowing these truths can help you set up your investment portfolio to overcome them, said Viljoen.

• Your recent past influences how you feel

We think we are long-term investors but we are all affected by our recent past, said Viljoen.

In behavioural economics this is called anchoring or investing through a rear-view mirror, and it doesn't work, he said, adding that it is not only us, but even the smartest people in the world, like US economists who forecast US Treasuries, that are led astray.

Reacting emotionally to what is happening today is not a good idea, but it happens to all of us, said Viljoen.

• Things happen that don't make any sense

In markets, things can happen that do not appear to make sense. Apple's share price is a good example, said Viljoen.

The share price almost halved from its high in September 2018. In early January Apple issued a profit warning that should have sent its share price plummeting further, but instead it rallied, almost recovering to its September high.

The market reflects what investors in it think, he said. In Apple's case, most people expected a worse outcome than what was announced in January. When results came out better than expected, the share price that had fallen hard, rallied instead.