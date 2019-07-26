STEPHEN CRANSTON: Baillie Gifford fund is proud to chase unicorns and sunshine
Scotland-based partnership has a growth equities fund available in SA at frugal flat fee
26 July 2019 - 05:08
There is a lot to be said for a barbell approach to investment. Rather than investing with a few index-hugging middle-of-the-road managers, invest in managers with high conviction but utterly different approaches. These can provide excess return, or alpha. And for beta, or market return, rather invest with a cheap index tracker than with a low-conviction benchmark hugger.
A fund such as Schroders Global Recovery is a suitable deep-value portfolio. And a good fund at the other end of the spectrum would be Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Equity Fund. Investors in this fund must realise that many of the investments are quite early in their life cycle. Baillie Gifford is serious about the expression “long term”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.