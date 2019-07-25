Simple solutions can stem the loss of competent public servants

One of the biggest problems in the public sector is poor leadership, especially by its political heads. They often do not know how to nurture talent, acknowledge effort, respect professionalism and appreciate the dedication of many public servants. Instead, politicians frequently interfere in the work of professionals and cause confusion and dysfunctionality.

Not too many institutions in the government have succeeded in creating supportive environments for professionals to grow, feel appreciated and plot clear paths for themselves in the service. The only department that since the dawn of democracy has appointed directors-general from within is the Treasury.

Instead of being celebrated and used as a model for strengthening the public service it was targeted by politicians and officials who were aggrieved by the decisions it had taken regarding their budget allocations. And as we know from the evidence presented at the state capture inquiry, there was a deliberate and concerted effort to weaken it.

The disrespect many public servants have to endure from politicians was revealed in the infamous “combi-courts” incident, in which Gauteng MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation Faith Mazibuko threatened and ranted at public servants, to force them to take decisions and actions that they knew to be illegal and against the ethics of their professions. Such disrespect and abuse forces many to exit the service, leaving it poorer in skills.

Notorious ‘workstreams’

Politicians tend to think they know it all and micromanage their departments, getting involved in decisions they know very well to be outside their mandate. These types of politicians tend to hire senior staff because they are required to do so by law, only to frustrate them and set up parallel structures to do the work of public servants.

Who can forget the notorious “workstreams” appointed by former minister Bathabile Dlamini at huge cost, to do the work that should have been done or overseen by officials in the department of social development and the SA Social Security Agency?

In the early years of the Jacob Zuma administration, some ministers came into the government who did not want to work with the officials they inherited, often asking: “How can anyone hunt with somebody else’s dogs?” They then proceeded to purge heads of department and hired their own people.

This kind of treatment led to an exodus that has robbed the country of skills and experience. Unlike as in 1994 when many activists were keen to join the government and contribute to fixing the country, many skilled professionals now have had their fingers burnt in government departments and state-owned enterprises and are unwilling to return to the public service.

The solution is simple: ministers who want to succeed in their portfolios must treat public servants with respect; recognise their experience and knowledge of the laws and functions applicable to portfolios; act within the law and desist from forcing public servants to perform illegal acts on their behalf; and create an environment in which public servants can do their job properly and as required by public service prescripts and the codes of ethics of their professions.