SAM MKOKELI: Just how political is the role of the Bank’s deputy governor?
Kuben Naidoo’s replacement will probably come from the ranks of the National Treasury
28 January 2024 - 06:51
Just how political is the role of the deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB)? We may find out soon, as President Cyril Ramaphosa must appoint a new deputy governor to replace Kuben Naidoo, who resigned recently. Governor Lesetja Kganyago is in the last year of his second five-year term at the helm of the SARB — and all this is happening in an unpredictable election year.
South Africa has had highly regarded people with an ANC background leading the SARB since the advent of democracy. Kganyago, like his predecessors Tito Mboweni and Gill Marcus, is a blue-blooded party member...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.