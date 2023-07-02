‘Unemployment will cause 100 years of poverty’
02 July 2023 - 07:53
The worsening employment figures released this week are probably a harbinger of even harder times ahead, economists warn.
In its Quarterly Employment Survey, StatsSA said employment dropped from 9,991,000 in December 2022 to 9,970,000 in March 2023, largely due to job losses in trade, business services, transport and construction...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now