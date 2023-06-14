US central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, which is likely to spur economic growth and oil demand
Private equity manager Capitalworks has sold SA’s largest leisure boat manufacturer, Robertson & Caine, to Vox Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of PPF Group, a Czech Republic-based investment group.
PPF Group was founded in the Czech Republic in 1991 and is headquartered in Prague. The investment group has global interests spanning financial services, telecommunications, media, e-commerce and nautical products and services...
Capitalworks sells SA’s largest boat builder to Czech investment firm
Robertson & Caine is a global leader in the design and manufacture of bluewater cruising catamarans and employs more than 2,000 people
