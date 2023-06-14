Companies / Financial Services

Capitalworks sells SA’s largest boat builder to Czech investment firm

Robertson & Caine is a global leader in the design and manufacture of bluewater cruising catamarans and employs more than 2,000 people

14 June 2023 - 12:06 Garth Theunissen

Private equity manager Capitalworks has sold SA’s largest leisure boat manufacturer, Robertson & Caine, to Vox Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of PPF Group, a Czech Republic-based investment group. 

PPF Group was founded in the Czech Republic in 1991 and is headquartered in Prague. The investment group has global interests spanning financial services, telecommunications, media, e-commerce and nautical products and services...

