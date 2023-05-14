Americans' confidence in Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's economic stewardship has slipped to the lowest of any recent US central bank head, according to a Gallup poll released this week that ...
Two Capitec clients had their accounts frozen for a week after being wrongly suspected of fraud, writes Wendy Knowler.
Sheldon Diedericks is a cryptocurrency trader and influencer who has built a major international following
Minority shareholders of Takatso Aviation, which got the regulatory nod to acquire a 51% stake in SAA, say they have not agreed to divest from the consortium, as per the Competition Commission’s conditions for the Competition Tribunal to approve the deal.
Takatso is majority owned by Harith General Partners, and the minority shareholders are Global Aviation Operations and Syranix. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Takatso minorities will remain in SAA deal, says Gidon Novick
Completion of the deal hinges on the government settling R3.5bn in historic SAA debt
Minority shareholders of Takatso Aviation, which got the regulatory nod to acquire a 51% stake in SAA, say they have not agreed to divest from the consortium, as per the Competition Commission’s conditions for the Competition Tribunal to approve the deal.
Takatso is majority owned by Harith General Partners, and the minority shareholders are Global Aviation Operations and Syranix. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.